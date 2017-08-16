JSerra looks to thrive under Coach Pat Harlow

For years, Pat Harlow was one of the most respected assistant coaches. The former USC and NFL offensive lineman was considered a great line coach.

Now he's the head coach at JSerra in his first season. Get ready for the Lions to thrive.

These are exciting times for Harlow, whose son, Sean, is trying to earn a starting spot with the Atlanta Falcons on their line.

There's lots of talent at JSerra, which returns 13 starters.

Quarterback Matt Robinson already has demonstrated his ability. He's twice been selected first-team all-Trinity League. He can run, pass and lead.

Shawn Nielsen, whose father, Ron, played at UCLA, is an improving lineman and will team with returnee Jack Bolduc, another lineman.

The addition of the McClain brothers — Abdul-Malik and Munir — from Santa Margarita, adds to the talent.

JSerra has a challenging schedule with nonleague games against Corona del Mar, Alemany, Bishop Amat, Vista Murrieta and Los Alamitos before entering the powerful Trinity League schedule.

JSerra is also going to play home games for the first time on campus.

In Harlow, JSerra thinks it has a leader around whom it can rally.