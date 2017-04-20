Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Junior guard David Singleton commits to UCLA
|Eric Sondheimer
Standout junior guard David Singleton from state champion Bishop Montgomery announced Thursday that he has committed to UCLA.
Singleton is a two-time All-Area selection by The Times.
Arizona was also recruiting Singleton, who teamed with Ethan Thompson to help the Knights win the Southern Section Open Division championship and state Open Division title.