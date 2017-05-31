Junior pitcher Kyle Luckham of El Dorado is Crestview League MVP

The most valuable player from the Crestview League is junior pitcher Kyle Luckham from El Dorado.

Luckham showed his skills during the Division 1 playoffs when he helped eliminated top-seeded Huntington Beach.

The pitcher of the year was Austin Spinney of El Dorado.

The offensive player of the year was sophomore Kyle Ashworth of Foothill. The coach of the year was Matt Lucas of El Dorado.

First-team all-league:

OF_Noah Conlon, El Dorado, Sr.; Augie Mattei, El Dorado, Sr.; Jesse Lopez, El Dorado, Sr.; Griffin Selby, Foothill, Jr.; Frankie Islas, El Modena, Sr.; P_Dennis Hildebrandt, Esperanza, Sr.; Justin Salcido, Esperanza, Sr.; INF_Bobby Silvis, El Dorado, Jr.; Isaac Chacon, El Modena, Jr.