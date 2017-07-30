Junior quarterback J.T. Daniels of Mater Dei commits to USC

Mater Dei quarterback J.T. Daniels throws down field against St. John Bosco last season.

Junior quarterback J.T. Daniels of Santa Ana Mater Dei announced via Twitter on Sunday that he has committed to USC.

Daniels was one of the most proficient and effective quarterbacks in California last season as a sophomore.

In 14 games, he completed 75% of his passes for 4,849 yards and 67 touchdowns with just six interceptions.

He comes from the same high school that produced USC quarterbacks Matt Leinart and Matt Barkley.

Like Barkley, who announced his college choice with a simple press release and no news conference, Daniels followed suit in the era of social media, letting fans know with a tweet and no cameras and no fancy announcement.

Daniels visited Michigan this past week. He plans to graduate early and enroll at USC the spring of 2019.

In a big day for announcements, UCLA picked up commitments from defensive back Olaijah Griffin of Mission Viejo, receiver CJ Parks of Mater Dei and linebacker Matthew Tago of Quartz Hill.