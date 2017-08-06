Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Kai Caranto from Santa Clarita leads USA 12U team to gold medal
|Eric Sondheimer
Kai Caranto from Santa Clarita helped the USA Baseball 12U national team win the gold medal on Sunday at the WBSC U-12 Baseball World Cup in Taiwan.
USA defeated Taiwan, 7-2, in the championship game. Caranto hit a three-run home run and also pitched in relief.
Also on the team was Daniel Arambula from Redlands; Owen Egan from Yucaipa; Gavin Grahovac from Orange; Gregory Pierantoni from Valencia; Bryce Rainer from Simi Valley; Benjamin Reiland from Irvine, and Raffaele Velasquez from Long Beach, who also homered Sunday.