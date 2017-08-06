Kai Caranto from Santa Clarita leads USA 12U team to gold medal

Kai Caranto from Santa Clarita helped the USA Baseball 12U national team win the gold medal on Sunday at the WBSC U-12 Baseball World Cup in Taiwan.

USA defeated Taiwan, 7-2, in the championship game. Caranto hit a three-run home run and also pitched in relief.

Also on the team was Daniel Arambula from Redlands; Owen Egan from Yucaipa; Gavin Grahovac from Orange; Gregory Pierantoni from Valencia; Bryce Rainer from Simi Valley; Benjamin Reiland from Irvine, and Raffaele Velasquez from Long Beach, who also homered Sunday.