Kameron Ojeda, Chandler Champlain selected for Under Armour All-America Baseball Game
Catcher Kameron Ojeda of St. John Bosco and pitcher Chandler Champlain of Santa Margarita have been selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Baseball Game on July 29 at Chicago's Wrigley Field.
Ojeda and Champlain were top players in the Trinity League last season.
Both are expected to be prospects for the 2018 draft.