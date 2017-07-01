Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Kameron Ojeda goes two for two at Tournament of the Stars
|Eric Sondheimer
Catcher Kameron Ojeda from St. John Bosco went two for two on Saturday to help his team win the gold medal at the Tournament of the Stars in Cary, N.C.
Some 80 players are trying out for the USA 18U national baseball team.
Jake Moberg from Vista Murrieta threw two shutout innings in the bronze medal game, giving him four shutout innings this week.