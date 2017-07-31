Kevin Rooney begins his 38th season as football coach at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Monday marked the 38th season as football coach at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame for Kevin Rooney, who shows no signs of wanting to slow down while conducting his team's first practice.

He's even added a first _ a goatee.

"I need more white hair on my face to make me look younger," Rooney said.

His No. 1 assistant, Joe McNab, has been at his side for 37 of the 38 seasons. That's pretty remarkable for a private school.

What it says is that the administration places more emphasis on teaching positive values and preparing the students for success in the future than how many championships are won, because Notre Dame is not likely to compete against St. John Bosco or Santa Ana Mater Dei for supremacy in Southern California football.

But Rooney has run a quality program year after year and turned out college and NFL players, from Justin Fargas to kickers Kai Forbath and Nick Folk. He even coached one of the best athletes in California history, Giancarlo Stanton, who was a wide receiver.

Notre Dame will be competing in Division 2 this season, and Rooney likes his team. He has a big lineman in Jordan Palmer, a two-sport athlete at quarterback in Noah Taylor and a determined linebacker in baseball standout Michael Whiteside.

The Knights open against Santa Maria St. Joseph on Aug. 25 at home. Maybe someone will bring a cake with 38 candles for Rooney to blow out.