Kewin Ledesma, Tyus Santa Anna share co-MVPs of Pacific League
Kewin Ledesma of Crescenta Valley and Tyus Santa Anna of Arcadia have been selected the co-players of the year in Pacific League baseball.
The pitcher of the year was Trevor Beer of Crescenta Valley.
First-team all-league:
Scott Vinceri, Crescenta Valley; Will Grimm, Crescenta Valley; Jacob Kampen, Arcadia; Jeffrey Castillo, Arcadia; John Woo, Arcadia; Justin Palafox, Burroughs; Jesse Zarazua, Muir; Aryonis Harrison, Muir; Henry Leake, Burbank; Adrian DePasquele, Pasadena.