Kewin Ledesma, Tyus Santa Anna share co-MVPs of Pacific League

Kewin Ledesma of Crescenta Valley and Tyus Santa Anna of Arcadia have been selected the co-players of the year in Pacific League baseball.

The pitcher of the year was Trevor Beer of Crescenta Valley.

First-team all-league:

Scott Vinceri, Crescenta Valley; Will Grimm, Crescenta Valley; Jacob Kampen, Arcadia; Jeffrey Castillo, Arcadia; John Woo, Arcadia; Justin Palafox, Burroughs; Jesse Zarazua, Muir; Aryonis Harrison, Muir; Henry Leake, Burbank; Adrian DePasquele, Pasadena.