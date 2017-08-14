Kickers/punters are ready to make impact

Jonah Lipel of Chaminade can punt, kick, gets all As on his report card and wants to be either a doctor or attorney. He turned down a scholarship offer from UCLA to attend Harvard.

He knows how to produce under pressure, which helps make him a good kicker.

There are others just like him who know how to handle pressure.

Junior Nicholas Barr-Mira of Loyola had a 50-yard field goal on junior varsity and is ready to be an impact player for the Cubs.

Henry Caceres of Fremont is a soccer player who booted a 53-yard field goal last season. Campbell Geddes of Palisades has been receiving rave reviews at summer kicking competitions.

Antonio Loera of Rancho Cucamonga is coming off a season in which he made 13 field goals. Aaron Rodriguez of Hart is a junior punter-kicker who was 10 of 11 on field goals.

Jack Luckhurst, a junior at Bishop Diego, averaged 48.3 yards on punts. Dylan Brady of Santa Margarita is known for his booming kickoffs. Tristan Trager of San Clemente was nine of 11 on field goals.

Note: The Times begins its nine-part series previewing Southern California's top players on Wednesday.