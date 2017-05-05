King wins protest, then wins game over Corona

The Big VIII League baseball race just got a lot closer thanks to Riverside King winning a protest that turned a 5-4 loss to Corona earlier this week into a 3-2 victory on Friday.

King Coach Steve Madril filed a protest with the umpires on Tuesday in the second inning of a 0-0 deadlock. On a bunt, Corona's catcher threw his mitt at the ball trying to knock it foul. It ended up fair. But the umpires ruled two runners couldn't score on the play and the batter ended up on first. Madril protested. King lost, 5-4.

The league upheld the protest and forced the game back to where the protest began. King won, 3-2.

Corona and Corona Santiago both have four losses and end the season with a two-game series next week.