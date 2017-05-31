Kobe Paras, beloved by Filipino basketball fans, comes to CSUN

In the history of Cal State Northridge sports, the athletic department has called news conferences to announce coach hirings and firings, player and team achievements, and noteworthy comings and goings, but what happened on Wednesday at the Matadome might have been a first -- live streaming the introduction of basketball player Kobe Paras.

On paper, it might seem a little strange all the hoopla and excitement being generated by the decision of Paras to sign with the Matadors after averaging 1.5 points in 15 games last season as a freshman at Creighton.

But there's much more to the 6-foot-6 Paras than last season's tough year. He originally signed with UCLA out of L.A. Cathedral High. He was part of the Bruins' outstanding recruiting class that included Lonzo Ball, TJ Leaf and Ike Anigbogu.

He's also a celebrity in his native Philippines, where his father, Benjie, is a former pro player and well-liked actor.

During his only season playing for Cathedral in 2014-15, Paras would pack gyms just like Lonzo Ball did for Chino Hills, supported by hundreds of Filipinos cheering him on. He had become comfortable living in Los Angeles.

Then, in a surprise last summer, UCLA admissions decided not to let him enroll. Two years of preparation went down the drain. It hurt him deeply. But he moved on and ended up at Creighton in Nebraska, where he thought he'd be playing immediately. Instead, he became a super fan on the bench, testing his character and pride again. When the season was over, he decided to return to Los Angeles.

CSUN coach Reggie Theus recruited Paras out of high school and also knows a little bit about being a celebrity. He was a star at Inglewood High and UNLV and was the ninth pick in the 1978 NBA draft. He scored 19,015 points in the NBA. He became a real icon playing coach Bill Fuller on the NBC TV series "Hang Time." Then he went into coaching. He's had his shares of highs and lows.

"It's something I can relate to and help him through some of the pitfalls," Theus said.

Paras called his arrival at CSUN "a new beginning." Theus said that he has "endless potential" and should be one of the best athletes in the Big West Conference.

Of course, Filipino fans in Los Angeles -- and there are many -- will be thrilled with Paras' return, but they'll have to wait a year to see him play. He has to sit out next season under NCAA transfer rules.

But any news he makes is big news in the Philippines.

"The popularity he has in the Philippines is real," Theus said.

Paras talked about the most famous Filipino athlete, boxer Manny Pacquiao, who knows his father. Paras called Pacquiao "a real-life Tony Stark."

CSUN thinks Paras can bring out fans with his dunks and athleticism in the coming years. It's going to take a little patience on everyone's part to see if expectations are fulfilled.