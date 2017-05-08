Kobe Paras is transferring to Cal State Northridge

Creighton guard Kobe Paras is defended by Longwood guard Isaiah Walton (1) during a game last season.

Los Angeles-based fans of Filipino native Kobe Paras are about to get excited.

Paras, a former L.A. Cathedral standout who played basketball at Creighton this past season as a freshman, announced Monday night during a Skype interview with Philippines-based journalist TJ Manotoc that he is transferring to Cal State Northridge.

Paras has always liked Los Angeles. He was originally scheduled to attend UCLA. He's 6 feet 6 with good athleticism. He averaged 1.3 points in limited playing time at Creighton, which went 25-9 before losing in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Rhode Island.

Paras was known in high school for his spectacular dunks. He figures to help CSUN's home attendance because his fans are dedicated supporters.