Kyle Cuellar is batting .411 for UCLA as a freshman

When your batting average is way higher as a college freshman than it was your senior year of high school, that means you've improved a lot.

Kyle Cuellar of UCLA has done just that.

The freshman outfielder batted .321 last season at Pasadena La Salle. Now he's hitting .411 with 30 hits and 19 RBI for UCLA, which is in third place in the Pac-12 Conference.

He has provided a key boost offensively for the Bruins.