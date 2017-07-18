Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
L.A. Jordan to unveil new stadium Sept. 15
|Eric Sondheimer
L.A. Jordan will unveil its new football stadium Sept. 15 in a 7:30 p.m. game against nearby Verbum Dei.
There are new bleachers, home and away concession stands and restrooms, new sod, a press box with air conditioning, a new P.A. system and new scoreboard. And, most importantly, lights have been added.
Coach Gary Parks has been working to add stability and confidence to the football program.