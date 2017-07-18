L.A. Jordan to unveil new stadium Sept. 15

L.A. Jordan will unveil its new football stadium Sept. 15 in a 7:30 p.m. game against nearby Verbum Dei.

There are new bleachers, home and away concession stands and restrooms, new sod, a press box with air conditioning, a new P.A. system and new scoreboard. And, most importantly, lights have been added.

Coach Gary Parks has been working to add stability and confidence to the football program.