L.A. Marshall inducting Hall of Fame members

L.A. Marshall is holding its third athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium.

Among the inductees will be two-time City Section tennis champion Noah Newman, two-time U.S. figure skating champion Eugene Turner (deceased) and Southland sports photographer Jon Soo Hoo.

Also honored will be the 1982 City 2A football championship team and 1986 City 3A championship basketball team.