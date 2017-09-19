L.A. Roosevelt is showing signs of life with a 4-0 record

A year ago, L.A. Roosevelt went 1-9 and ended its season with a 49-3 loss to rival Garfield, the seventh consecutive time the Rough Riders had lost to the Bulldogs.

Coach Ricardo Zepeda pleaded for his returning players to get into the weight room to become stronger.

It appears they listened. Roosevelt is off to a 4-0 start and showing signs of life.

"We've had a lot of kids step up," he said. "They hit the weight room."

The biggest surprise has been sophomore running back Frankie Cruz. Moved up from the JV team, he had 247 yards rushing against Franklin and has been over 100 yards in each game.

"He came out of nowhere," Zepeda said.

James Gomez has led an effective offensive line.

Next up is a tough road game against Westchester before starting the Eastern League against South East on Oct. 6.

And everyone has Oct. 27 on the calendar. That's the East L.A. Classic against Garfield. The Rough Riders are hoping to make up for last year.