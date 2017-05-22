L.A. Watts Summer Games to return with a new name: USA City Games

After a four-year absence, the L.A. Watts Summer Games will return on June 17 at the Memorial Coliseum with a new name: USA City Games.

The Watts Summer Games used to be a much-anticipated event that brought together high school athletes from around the Southland and gave them a chance to compete and interact with inner-city athletes. It was last held in 2013.

The new organization will have competitions in seven on seven football, basketball, volleyball, lacrosse, soccer, and track and field. They are also adding competitions for athletes 12 to 15 years old. There also will be an opening ceremony.

In a statement from a news release, Mayor Eric Garcetti said: "Every young person in Los Angeles deserves the opportunity to excel, to know the thrill of competition and to build values of equality, teamwork and fair play that will serve them well throughout their lives. The USA City Games are a celebration of those values and their return is good news for everyone in our city."

The Los Angeles Unified School District and Los Angeles Recreation and Parks Department will be active partners in the event. There also will be Olympians as mentors.

Here's the link to register teams and individuals.