LA36 to televise nine prep football games

LA36 will televise nine prep football games during the regular season, focusing on the City Section.

The games will be taped delayed and replayed on LA36.org the following week.

The games to be televised: Locke at View Park, Aug. 25; Sherman Oaks CES at Animo Robinson, Aug. 31; La Salle at Birmingham, Sept. 8; Hamilton at Taft, Sept. 22; Arleta at St. Genevieve, Sept. 22; Poly at Grant, Oct. 13; St. Anthony at St. Genevieve, Oct. 21; Poly at North Hollywood, Oct. 27; Monroe at Poly, Nov. 3.

Longtime broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom is putting together the package.