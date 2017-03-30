LA84 Foundation awards nearly $1.7 million in grants to youth sports programs

The LA84 Foundation, a legacy of the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, on Thursday awarded nearly $1.7 million in grants to 14 school-based and youth sports organizations.

Among the grants are $125,000 to a community project in Little Toyko. The Budokan of Los Angeles facility will offer two gyms for martial arts, volleyball and basketball leagues.

Street Soccer USA is creating a pilot program for homeless youth in South and Central Los Angeles. It was given a $75,000 grant.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Whittier was awarded $45,000 to give 12 elementary schools an afterschool sports program.

A $500,000 grant to the Los Angeles Unified School District's Beyond the Bell Program enables every LAUSD middle school student to participate for free in team sports.

A $39,000 grant to the Positive Coaching Alliance will go to help train more than 1,500 coaches in 2017.

A $60,000 grant will enable hundreds of low-income third-graders to learn how to swim at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center.

Students Run LA received a $75,000 grant to train students for the Los Angeles Marathon.

Here's the link to apply for a grant.