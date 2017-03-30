Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
LA84 Foundation awards nearly $1.7 million in grants to youth sports programs
|Eric Sondheimer
The LA84 Foundation, a legacy of the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, on Thursday awarded nearly $1.7 million in grants to 14 school-based and youth sports organizations.
Among the grants are $125,000 to a community project in Little Toyko. The Budokan of Los Angeles facility will offer two gyms for martial arts, volleyball and basketball leagues.
Street Soccer USA is creating a pilot program for homeless youth in South and Central Los Angeles. It was given a $75,000 grant.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Whittier was awarded $45,000 to give 12 elementary schools an afterschool sports program.
A $500,000 grant to the Los Angeles Unified School District's Beyond the Bell Program enables every LAUSD middle school student to participate for free in team sports.
A $39,000 grant to the Positive Coaching Alliance will go to help train more than 1,500 coaches in 2017.
A $60,000 grant will enable hundreds of low-income third-graders to learn how to swim at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center.
Students Run LA received a $75,000 grant to train students for the Los Angeles Marathon.
Here's the link to apply for a grant.