LACES advances to City Section Division II championship game

Hans Seo of LACES had three hits on Saturday.

His name is Hans Seo, but he hit like Han Solo on Saturday in the City Section Division II semifinal game at USC.

Seo, a junior shortstop for LACES who came in with 39 hits and a .464 batting average, contributed three hits to support the pitching of Finn Starzyk and lift LACES past No. 1-seeded Roybal, 12-0.

LACES (16-10), the No. 4 seed, will play Arleta for the Division II championship at 10 a.m. at Dodger Stadium next Saturday.

A four-run second inning propelled LACES to victory. LACES relied on stellar defense from its infielders, led by Seo. Roybal committed five errors, including three by its pitchers on errant throws. There also were multiple wild pitches.

Starzyk threw shutout ball for 6 1/3 innings.