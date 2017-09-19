Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Lacrosse is still short of teams in Southern Section
|Eric Sondheimer
The 2018 lacrosse season in the Southern Section is approaching, but the number of teams for boys and girls remains short of the required 116 to have a championship run by the Southern Section office.
There are 97 boys teams scheduled to compete in the Southern Section. There are 83 girls teams.
Until the 116 figure is reached for boys or girls, lacrosse will remain a non-championship sport in the Southern Section.