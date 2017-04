Lacrosse: Southern California playoff pairings

US LACROSSE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PLAYOFFS

BOYS LACROSSE

LOS ANGELES AREA

First round, Tuesday

•#16 West Ranch (11-7) at #1 Palos Verdes (14-4)

•#9 Westlake (7-8) at #8 Newbury Park (11-5)

•#12 Palisades (13-6) at #5 Oak Park (14-4)

•#13 El Segundo (13-2) at #4 Agoura (13-5)

•#14 Santa Monica (14-2) at #3 Harvard-Westlake (15-1)

•#11 Crespi (8-8) at #6 Oaks Christian (14-4)

•#10 Chaminade (10-7) at #7 Thousand Oaks (11-6)

•#15 Sierra Canyon (9-7) at #2 Loyola (16-4)

Notes: L.A.-area quarterfinals, Thursday; semifinals, Saturday at Culver City, 5 and 7 p.m. L.A. final, May 10, site TBA. L.A. vs. Orange County championship game, May 13 at L.A. site.

ORANGE COUNTY AREA

First round, Tuesday

•#16 Huntington Beach (9-9) at #1 Corona del Mar (15-2)

•#9 Yorba Linda (13-4) at #8 Servite (12-6)

•#12 Beckman (13-4) at #5 Santa Margarita (14-4)

•#13 Trabuco Hills (9-7) at #4 St. Margaret’s (9-8)

•#14 Corona Santiago (12-6) at #3 Foothill (10-10)

•#11 Murrieta Mesa (15-3) at #6 Tesoro (12-3)

•#10 Mater Dei (12-6) at #7 El Toro (9-7)

•#15 Los Alamitos (10-8) at #2 San Clemente (12-6)

Notes: Orange County quarterfinals, Thursday; semifinals, Saturday at Portola, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. OC final, May 10 at Irvine, 7 p.m. LA vs. OC championship game, May 13 at L.A. site.

GIRLS LACROSSE

LOS ANGELES AREA

•#16 La Reina (8-7) at #1 Chaminade (15-3)

•#9 Crescenta Valley (12-3) at #8 Newbury Park (10-4)

•#12 West Ranch (9-10) at #5 Oak Park (8-7)

•#13 Thousand Oaks (6-7) at #4 Cate (14-0)

•#14 Palisades (12-3) at #3 Agoura (12-4)

•#11 Downey (13-2) at #6 Royal (14-3)

•#10 Birmingham (14-5) at #7 Palos Verdes (11-4)

•#15 Glendale (10-6) at #2 Redondo (12-3)

Notes: L.A. quarterfinals, Thursday; semifinals, Saturday. L.A. final, May 10. L.A. vs. OC championship game, May 13 at L.A. site.

ORANGE COUNTY AREA

First round, Tuesday

•#16 Irvine University (11-5) at #1 Mater Dei (11-5)

•#9 Corona del Mar (12-6) at #8 Tesoro (10-7)

•#12 Aliso Niguel (6-9) at #5 St. Margaret’s (11-5)

•#13 Beckman (9-7) at #4 San Clemente (14-3)

•#14 El Dorado (14-1) at #3 Trabuco Hills (13-3)

•#11 Los Alamitos (5-7) vs. #6 Newport Harbor (11-5) at Estancia

•#10 San Juan Hills (10-7) at #7 Santa Margarita (11-6)

•#15 Capistrano Valley (9-8) at #2 Foothill (11-5)

Notes: Orange County quarterfinals, Thursday; semifinals, Saturday at Portola, 12:30 and 2:15 p.m. OC final, May 10 at Irvine, 5 p.m. L.A. vs. OC championship game, May 13 at L.A. site.