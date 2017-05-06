Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Lacrosse: Southern California playoff results and updated pairings
US LACROSSE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PLAYOFFS
BOYS' LACROSSE
LOS ANGELES AREA
Los Angeles semifinals, Saturday
•Palos Verdes 16, Agoura 8
•Loyola 13, Oaks Christian 6
LA final, Wednesday at Mira Costa, 4 p.m.
•#1 Palos Verdes (17-4) vs. #2 Loyola (19-4)
ORANGE COUNTY AREA
Orange County semifinals, Saturday
•Corona del Mar 13, St. Margaret’s 4
•Foothill 14, San Clemente 9
OC final, Wednesday at Irvine, 7 p.m.
•#1 Corona del Mar (18-2) vs. #3 Foothill (13-10)
LA vs. OC championship game, May 13 at Palos Verdes, noon.
GIRLS' LACROSSE
LOS ANGELES AREA
Los Angeles semifinals, Saturday
•Chaminade 9, Cate 6
•Redondo 11, Agoura 6
LA final, Wednesday at Mira Costa, 7 p.m.
•#1 Chaminade (18-3) vs. #2 Redondo (15-3)
ORANGE COUNTY AREA
Orange County semifinals, Saturday
•Mater Dei 9, St. Margaret’s 8
•Foothill 10, Newport Harbor 2
OC final, Wednesday at Irvine, 5 p.m.
•#1 Mater Dei (14-5) vs. #2 Foothill (14-5)
LA vs. OC championship game, May 13 at Palos Verdes, 10 a.m.