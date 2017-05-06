Sports
Lacrosse: Southern California playoff results and updated pairings

US LACROSSE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PLAYOFFS

 

BOYS' LACROSSE

LOS ANGELES AREA

Los Angeles semifinals, Saturday

•Palos Verdes 16, Agoura 8

•Loyola 13, Oaks Christian 6

 

LA final, Wednesday at Mira Costa, 4 p.m.

•#1 Palos Verdes (17-4) vs. #2 Loyola (19-4)

 

ORANGE COUNTY AREA

Orange County semifinals, Saturday

•Corona del Mar 13, St. Margaret’s 4

•Foothill 14, San Clemente 9

 

OC final, Wednesday at Irvine, 7 p.m.

•#1 Corona del Mar (18-2) vs. #3 Foothill (13-10)

 

LA vs. OC championship game, May 13 at Palos Verdes, noon.

 

 

GIRLS' LACROSSE

LOS ANGELES AREA

Los Angeles semifinals, Saturday

•Chaminade 9, Cate 6

•Redondo 11, Agoura 6

 

LA final, Wednesday at Mira Costa, 7 p.m.

•#1 Chaminade (18-3) vs. #2 Redondo (15-3)

 

 

ORANGE COUNTY AREA

Orange County semifinals, Saturday

•Mater Dei 9, St. Margaret’s 8

•Foothill 10, Newport Harbor 2

 

OC final, Wednesday at Irvine, 5 p.m.

•#1 Mater Dei (14-5) vs. #2 Foothill (14-5)

 

LA vs. OC championship game, May 13 at Palos Verdes, 10 a.m.

Latest updates

