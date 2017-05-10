Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Lacrosse: Southern California playoff scores and championship pairings
US LACROSSE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PLAYOFFS
BOYS' LACROSSE
Los Angeles Area final, Wednesday
•Loyola 11, Palos Verdes 5
Orange County Area final, Wednesday
•Foothill 9, Corona del Mar 3
LA vs. OC championship game, Saturday at Palos Verdes, noon
•Foothill (14-10) vs. Loyola (20-4)
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Los Angeles Area final, Wednesday
•Redondo 14, Chaminade 7
Orange County Area final, Wednesday
•Mater Dei 13, Foothill 9
LA vs. OC championship game, Saturday at Palos Verdes, 10 a.m.
Mater Dei (15-5) vs. Redondo (16-3)