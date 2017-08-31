LaMelo Ball gets his own signature shoe; he's still eligible at Chino Hills

Big Baller Brand announced Thursday that Chino Hills junior LaMelo Ball will become the first high school player to have his own signature shoe — the Melo Ball 1. It will cost $395.

The big question, though, is will 16-year-old Ball retain his high school eligibility?

The answer from the Southern Section is yes, according to spokesman Thom Simmons, who consulted with the CIF attorney.

"As long as he's not representing his school, there's no violation," Simmons said.

LaMelo is committed to UCLA, and his father, LaVar, insisted the new shoe will not result in an NCAA violation.

"He'll still be eligible at UCLA," LaVar said. "Hey, even if he wasn't, who cares? This is not going to stop what I'm doing."