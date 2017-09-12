Larry Drew II gets workout, offers tips to Taft's guards

The 2017-18 prep basketball season is going to be about the guards. There are so many top guards that somebody could put together a league of guards this season.

So imagine how fortunate Taft High's guards must have felt having former Toreador great Larry Drew II drop by the gym on Tuesday to participate in a workout and offer tips. Drew, who starred at UCLA and leaves on Sunday to join the Miami Heat, was the City Section player of the year in 2008 when the Toreadors won the Division I title.

Standout senior guard Kihei Clark was able to dribble the ball against Drew and also play defense against him. How many high school kids get to test themselves against someone who's played in the NBA?

Coach Derrick Taylor welcomed Drew's visit and tutoring. So did the players.

"It means a lot learning from the best," Clark said. "Being able to pick his brain and for him to teach us, he's able to relay Coach Taylor's message to us."

And Taft has plenty of good guards. Besides Clark, there's juniors Makani Whiteside and Brandon Wilson and sophomore Demetrius Calip. The Toreadors are going to be throwing up threes faster than you can say threes.

It's so nice to see former City Section players returning to their old high schools. Earlier Josh Shipp was back at Fairfax offering wisdom to the Lions.