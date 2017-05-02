Lauren Rain Williams of Oaks Christian won't compete at Marmonte League finals

Just as track and field enters its most important weeks of the season, the sport will be without one of its most visible standouts.

Lauren Rain Williams of Oaks Christian, one of the best female sprinters in the state, won't be competing in this week's Marmonte League prelims and finals because of lingering concerns with a hamstring injury, Coach Wes Smith said Tuesday.

That ends the prep career for Williams, who won state titles in the 400 x 100 relay and 100.

"They didn't feel it was worth the risk," Smith said of the family decision.

Williams is headed to USC.