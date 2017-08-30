LAUSD sends out heat memo on when games must be halted

The Los Angeles Unified School District has ordered all junior varsity football games scheduled for Thursday night to start no earlier than 5 p.m. because of excessive heat.

Also, all outdoor activities must be stopped or postponed if the heat index is 103 or higher. The game can resume after the heat index drops below 103. The heat index is a combination of temperature and humidity.

Games in the San Fernando Valley could be most affected, but since varsity games will start at 7 or 7:30 p.m., they should be able to be played.