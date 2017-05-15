LaVar and Lonzo talk about Tina Ball

Tina Ball, the mother of the Ball brothers of Chino Hills, was a loyal fan at Chino Hills games. Then she stopped showing up. The rumors were she had a stroke.

Her husband, LaVar, and her oldest son, Lonzo, declined to discuss the matter, saying it was a family issue.

In a story for ESPN The Magazine, the Balls confirm she had a stroke in late February and spent more than two months recovering.

"She can't really talk right now," Lonzo told reporter Ramona Shelburne. "But she definitely knows what we're saying, and she smiles all the time. So that's a good thing."

Tina is the one who has made sure her sons Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo were always strong in academics. She's been a teacher, too, and lots of people are rooting for her from afar.