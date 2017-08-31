LaVar Ball is already having issues with Chino Hills' new coach

Get ready for more clashes between LaVar Ball and the Chino Hills basketball coach.

"There's about to be new drama," Ball said Thursday. "I don't like him one bit."

Dennis Latimore is the third Chino Hills coach in the last three years. Steve Baik resigned two years ago after guiding the team to a 35-0 record. Stephan Gilling was not rehired after a 30-3 record.

Ball's youngest son, LaMelo, will be a junior at Chino Hills. Ball has been deeply connected to the program, coaching many of the players on a travel team besides his sons Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo.

Latimore said: "I'm aware of the situation. We're going to be handling everything internally. He can say whatever he wants to say. We're going to try to make this about high school sports and the kids and at the end of day, we're going to do what's best for the team."

Chino Hills has already lost guard Phaquan Davis, who transferred to Ayala with his brother.

As for suggestions in dealing with LaVar, Baik said, "You have to find a good balance. You can't go in there, 'This is how we're going to do it.' LaVar feels entitled because he's been there longer than this coach has. You have to find a balance what their expectations are and do what's best for the team."

Ball said, in the end, he's going to let his son LaMelo entertain and perform. That could be a good compromise for everyone involved.

Thursday was a big day for LaVar. He unveiled a new shoe for LaMelo and the family's new weekly show debuted on Facebook. Here's the link.