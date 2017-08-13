League champion 100 meters runner moves from Chatsworth to Birmingham

For the second consecutive year, Chatsworth has seen the fastest athlete at its school move away.

Last year, it was City 100-meter champion Daniel Kamulali leaving for Sierra Canyon. Now, Daivion Barton, the West Valley League 100 champion, has enrolled at Birmingham, where he'll also play defensive back for the football team.

He placed seventh at the City finals.

Birmingham also picked up linebacker DJ Banks from Alemany, a junior.