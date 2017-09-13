Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
LeBron James drops by Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
|Eric Sondheimer
LeBron James dropped by Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on Tuesday. He needed a place to work out after shooting commercials. The Knights happily obliged.
Later, he offered thanks and said in a video, "Go Knights."
Notre Dame Principal Alice Cotti said James was "so gracious."