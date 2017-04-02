Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Liam Hartling, Carter Gaede win titles at Drive, Chip & Putt national finals at Augusta National
|Eric Sondheimer
Liam Hartling of Redlands won the boys 10-11 division on Sunday at the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Course.
Carter Gaede of Manhattan Beach won the 7-9 boys division.
It's a free nation-wide youth golf development program open to boys and girls ages 7-15.