Local players set to participate in USA Baseball 15U national team trials

Among the 72 players from across the country invited to participate in the USA Baseball U15 national team trials are two from Southern Section champion Etiwanda.

Pitcher Kyle Anderson and infielder Matthew Bardowell will be in Cary, N.C., when tryouts begin this weekend. A 20-man team will be selected to represent USA in Cartagena, Colombia.

Also participating are Pete Crow-Armstrong from Harvard-Westlake; Michael Flores from Corona; Jacob Gonzalez from Glendora; Lucas Gordon from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame; Emilio Morales from La Mirada; Eli Paton from Loyola; Alberto Rios from Mayfair; Christian Rodriguez from Orange Lutheran; Roc Riggio from Chaminade, and Maxwell Shor from Palm Desert.