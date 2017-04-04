Locke receives approval to have varsity football team in 2017

Locke has been given a waiver of City Section rules and will be able to resume a varsity football program in 2017 after approval from the Board of Managers on Monday.

Locke had its program suspended after failing to finish its season in 2015 and 2016. The school believes it has addressed issues involving player ineligibility and has hired a new coach in Locke grad Mike Klyce.

Also helping Locke is that it will move from the Coliseum League to the Metro League this fall. Locke will only have a varsity team.