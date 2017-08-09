Long Beach Poly drops JV football program

Long Beach Poly, one of the premier public school football programs in California, has dropped its junior varsity team because of low numbers, the Press-Telegram reported.

“The last three years our number has consistently gone down, and we’ve had enrollment issues,” Poly coach Antonio Pierce told the newspaper. “Six years ago when my son enrolled, they had 130 freshmen in that class, and we haven’t had close to that number since.”

This development isn't going to go over well among Poly alumni. And Poly coaches haven't been happy with new enrollment procedures in the Long Beach Unified School District.