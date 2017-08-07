Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Long snappers ready to keep low profile and do their job
The position on the football field that people rarely notice is long snapper. Only after a bad snap do they normally get attention. But the truth is they are very valuable.
Private instructor Chris Rubio has given me his list of top long snappers for the coming season.
It starts with junior Simon Samarzich of Upland and includes senior Kyle Petrucci of Corona del Mar, senior Gabriel Cervantes of Damien, senior James Townsend of Crespi, senior Noah Howell of Tehachapi and junior Derek Bedell of St. John Bosco.
On Samarich, Rubio said, "Tremendous athlete. All-around kid who does well in class and in multiple sports."
There's also a group of sophomores to watch, led by Kameron Hawkins of Oak Hills, Cruz Rubio of Mater Dei and Jacob Garcia of Servite.