Looking back at the 2010 Servite-Gardena Serra scrimmage, a high-intensity classic

Lots of schools will be holding football scrimmages on Thursday and Friday, including Gardena Serra at Servite on Thursday at 5 p.m.

It brings back memories to the best scrimmage I've ever seen. It happened in 2010 matching Servite and Serra. Servite would go on to win the Division I title. Serra would go 14-1 and win its divisional championship.

The intensity level was amazing.

Among the Serra players were Marqise Lee, George Farmer, Conner Preston and Woodson Greer. Among the Servite players were Cody Pittman, Butch Pauu and Karlton Dennis. Troy Niklas was on the team but didn't play.

Serra coach Scott Altenberg still remembers the opening kickoff.

"Greer knocked off a kid’s helmet and Marqise scooped it up and ran it in, and I don't think the kickoff was supposed to be live," he said.

Said Troy Thomas, the Servite coach: "All of us were like, 'Who was that wide receiver?' It was Marqise Lee."

"They wanted to get after it and we did, too," Altenberg said.

Here's the link to what I wrote back in 2010.

Now coaches have kind of low-keyed scrimmages. They don't want to get anyone hurt.

Chaminade is hosting Narbonne on Thursday in another scrimmage to watch.