Loyola avenges defeat to Corona del Mar to win Division I regional in boys' volleyball

There's no doubt Loyola and coach Michael Boehle were disappointed last week in being swept by Corona del Mar in the Southern Section Division 1 boys' volleyball championship match.

That made the Cubs' performance Saturday in the Southern California Division I Regional Championship very satisfying, because Loyola got its revenge with a 25-23, 25-20, 25-19 sweep of Corona del Mar at Edison High.

J.P. Reilly recorded 14 kills. Brady Wedbush had 11 kills, and Ian Parish added seven kills.

It was Loyola's fourth regional championship under Boehle.

"Glad we were able to redeem our two losses of the year," he said. "Our guys deserved this."