Loyola Coach Michael Boehle continues his playoff tradition

If it's playoff time in volleyball, Coach Michael Boehle of Loyola is continuing his 19-year tradition of showing off his arm at the end of practice.

With players clapping, he starts to throw a volleyball from one end of the basketball court to the other trying to send it through the hoop. Until he makes it, no one leaves.

It has sometimes taken as long as 30 minutes for him to make a basket.

On Wednesday, it only took him six tries and 28 seconds to swish the volleyball through the net. It was a Loyola record.

"My arm is getting stronger," said Boehle, who has guided Loyola to six Southern Section championships.

Then, practice only ends after one of his players dunks a volleyball. Freshman Luke Turner did the honor.

Loyola is seeded No. 1 in the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs and faces host Servite on Thursday.