Loyola's Connor Brown finishes first at U.S. Open local qualifying tournament
|Eric Sondheimer
Junior Connor Brown of Loyola shot a six-under-par 66 to lead all qualifiers at the U.S. Open local qualifying tournament at Industry Hills Golf Club.
The top five players advance to sectional qualifying on June 5.
Brown shot 71 earlier in the week at the Southern Section individual qualifying tournament.