Loyola, Servite, Long Beach Wilson, Camarillo win golf titles
Loyola won its sixth consecutive Southern Section team championship in golf on Monday, taking the Central Division title at Lakewood Country Club.
Parker Lestz and Connor Brown each shot 71 for the Cubs.
Servite, unbeaten all season, won the Western Division championship and remains a favorite to win a CIF state championship.
Long Beach Wilson won the Southern Division championship by a single stroke over Los Alamitos.
Samin Bhagat, a freshman, shot 70 to lead Wilson. Tyler Schafer was next with a 73.
Camarillo won the Central Coast championship. Michael Sun, Joey Zambri and Gino Aparicio each shot 77. Arcadia finished second.