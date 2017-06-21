Loyola wins Commissioner's Cup for boys

The Southern Section has corrected an error and determined that Loyola, not Oaks Christian, won the boys' competition as the No. 1 sports school for the 2016-17 season and is the winner of the Commissioner's Cup.

Oaks Christian was originally thought to have won with 15 points, but the Southern Section forgot to give Loyola one point for a fourth-place finish in cross country. The Cubs finished with 16 points.

It's the ninth time the Cubs have won the Commissioner's Cup. Loyola won the golf title and was runner-up in swimming and volleyball and semifinalists in basketball and water polo.

Santa Margarita won the girls' competition.