Loyola wins U.S. Lacrosse boys title behind Ryder Mora

The best boys' lacrosse team in Southern California is once again the Loyola Cubs.

Ryder Mora scored five goals in the Cubs' 13-5 victory over Foothill on Saturday in the championship game.

Mora, headed to Maryland, is the son of UCLA football coach Jim Mora. Ryder Mora gave up football to focus on lacrosse.

His fifth goal of the game gave Loyola a 10-2 lead.