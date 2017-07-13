Manchester City Soccer Festival coming to East L.A.

The Boys and Girls Club of East Los Angeles will be the site of the Manchester City Soccer Festival on July 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

English Premier League soccer team Manchester City is visiting Los Angeles and training at UCLA as part of its preseason club tour and is hosting the event.

Soccer fans of all ages will be able to test their skills at the free event and receive advice from coaches. Members of the team will visit.

Here's the link to register.