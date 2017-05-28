Maranatha summer tournament is loaded with top teams

The Maranatha summer basketball tournament has finalized its teams. Action begins on June 19, and concludes with the championship game on June 24.

Corona Centennial is seeded No. 1 in its bracket that includes an opening game on June 20 matching St. Francis and Rolling HIlls Prep at 7:20 p.m.

Harvard-Westlake, Damien, La Canada, Fairfax and Dominguez are in another bracket.

Then there's the bracket with Long Beach Poly, Viewpoint and Alemany.

And another bracket has St. John Bosco, Loyola, Los Altos, Brentwood and Pasadena. The Los Altos-Brentwood opener on June 19 at 3:20 p.m. might be the best opener of the tournament.