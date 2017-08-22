Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Marshall to play Belmont in 81st meeting of City Section football rivals
|Eric Sondheimer
Belmont and Marshall will meet for the 81st time on Friday at Belmont in a 7 p.m. City Section football opener.
The two schools used to be Northern League opponents. Now they meet in a nonleague game. Marshall leads in the series, 43-30-7, according to Marshall alumunus Pete Arbogast.
Belmont has its top running back, Isaiah Chatman. Quarterback Daniel Soto leads Marshall.