Marshall to play Belmont in 81st meeting of City Section football rivals

Belmont and Marshall will meet for the 81st time on Friday at Belmont in a 7 p.m. City Section football opener.

The two schools used to be Northern League opponents. Now they meet in a nonleague game. Marshall leads in the series, 43-30-7, according to Marshall alumunus Pete Arbogast.

Belmont has its top running back, Isaiah Chatman. Quarterback Daniel Soto leads Marshall.