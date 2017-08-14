Marvin Bagley III says he will reclassify and attend Duke

Marvin Bagley III is already used to cameras and attention after playing in Drew League this summer

Marvin Bagley III, considered the No. 1 high school basketball player in America for the class of 2018, announced Monday night that he is done with prep basketball. He will reclassify and attend Duke.

Bagley, a 6-foot-11 forward who's 18 years old, played for Chatsworth Sierra Canyon last season as a junior, averaging 24.6 points and 10.1 rebounds. There was speculation all summer that he would not return to Sierra Canyon and would seek to take his talent to the college or professional level. He finally made his announcement live on ESPN's SportsCenter and was down to Duke, UCLA and USC.

He said since Duke offered him a scholarship as a ninth grader, he had been interested in the school.

"I really trust the coaching staff over there," Bagley said. "They told me if i went there, it would go smooth and get me better. I'm very happy with my decision."

By completing his high school credits and joining a college team now, it means Bagley will be eligible for the 2018 NBA draft and put him into position to be a candidate for the No. 1 spot.

Bagley has spent the summer playing in the Drew League in Los Angeles against pros and ex-pros. Drew League chief financial officer Mike McCaa said, "In 44 years, he's had the most impact of any high school player I've witnessed."