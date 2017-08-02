Marvin Bagley III continues to make positive impression in Drew League

It's still not known where Marvin Bagley III will be playing next basketball season, but it's pretty clear he has become too good for high school.

Even though he's still listed as a high school senior, the former Sierra Canyon center had 18 points and 20 rebounds playing for Los Angeles on Wednesday night in a 101-94 win over Seattle in a special Drew League game.

The Drew League is made up of pros and ex-pros. In other words, he's playing against men. It's a summer experience that has taught him plenty.

"It's been great," he said.

All options are on the table for Bagley, according to his father, Marvin Jr. That means he could re-classify and end up playing college basketball this coming season. He has been visiting schools, such as Duke and USC and is expected to drop by UCLA.